Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,333,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,640,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

