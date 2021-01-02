Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,333,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,640,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit