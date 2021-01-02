Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 281.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,896,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $17.46 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

