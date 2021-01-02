Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,967 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after buying an additional 459,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,237 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

