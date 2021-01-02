Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQBK. BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

