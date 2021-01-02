Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Passage Bio worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 52.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $4,609,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $4,707,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

