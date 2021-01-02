Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,384 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $10.74 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

