Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NN by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NN by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NN by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NN by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NN by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,778,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 582,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NN stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNBR. CJS Securities raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

