Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $153.00 at BTIG Research

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.24.
CHKP opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.