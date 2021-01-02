Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $153.00 at BTIG Research

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

CHKP opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

