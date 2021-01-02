China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.37

China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 9533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCCGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Communications Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Communications Construction from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

