China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Trading Up 5.6%

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 45,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,218% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF)

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. The company leases and manages agriculture wholesale market. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou.

