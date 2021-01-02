China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Up 19.6%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares shot up 19.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $3.60. 2,334,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,653% from the average session volume of 62,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Green Agriculture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit