China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Up 19.6%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares shot up 19.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $3.60. 2,334,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,653% from the average session volume of 62,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Green Agriculture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.