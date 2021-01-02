Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 11,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 33,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHYHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.