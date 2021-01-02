Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX) (ASX:CAM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX) (ASX:CAM) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 63.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

In other news, insider John Abernethy bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$67,520.00 ($48,228.57).

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

