Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

