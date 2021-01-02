Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

