Comparing Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) & Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG)

Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Strattner Financial Group and Amyris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amyris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amyris has a consensus price target of $5.78, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Amyris -223.41% N/A -149.25%

Risk & Volatility

Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Amyris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Amyris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amyris $152.56 million 9.68 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -2.27

Strattner Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Summary

Amyris beats Strattner Financial Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients. It applies technology platform to engineer, manufacture, and sell products for the clean health and beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company operates under the Amyris, Biofene, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise trademarks. Amyris, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute to advance a novel ribonucleic acid vaccine platform, including accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

