Comparing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30% Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.18 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.35 $64.54 million $0.47 26.60

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.