Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Compass Diversified from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 524,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,458.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,665 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

