Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Shares of Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Continental Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit