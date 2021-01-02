Contrasting Aphria (NYSE:APHA) & Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC)

Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 7 0 2.78

Aphria has a consensus target price of $10.26, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Synovics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 11.52 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -62.91

Synovics Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Summary

Aphria beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

