Contrasting TransEnterix (NYSE:TRXC) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

TransEnterix (NYSE:TRXC) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransEnterix and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.07%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than TransEnterix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransEnterix and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million 7.32 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.15 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransEnterix.

Profitability

This table compares TransEnterix and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -3,578.04% -97.46% -72.07% Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats TransEnterix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company's products include Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. It offers its products directly and through distributors in Europe, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and other select countries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210 and LYR-220, which are bioresorbable polymeric matrices for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

