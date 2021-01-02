Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) versus Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Head to Head Review

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 8.66 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and Jason Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Conversion Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.