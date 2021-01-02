CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at about $156,602,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. CoreLogic has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreLogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

