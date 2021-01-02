CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CorMedix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CorMedix by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

CRMD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist began coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

