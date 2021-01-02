Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD) Shares Gap Up to $346.40

Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $346.40, but opened at $390.00. Countrywide plc (CWD.L) shares last traded at $389.62, with a volume of 1,677,830 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

About Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides corporate, emergency, commercial, and social relocation services; estate, leasehold and block management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

