Credit Suisse Group Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

