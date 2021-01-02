Critical Comparison: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) vs. Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuvera Communications and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 2 1 2 0 2.00

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telia Company AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.94 million 1.55 $8.33 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.88 $750.54 million $0.37 22.14

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 13.89% 10.95% 5.49% Telia Company AB (publ) 3.14% 3.42% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc., a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprises web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of August 10, 2020, the company served 24,540 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota; and the community of Aurelia, Iowa, as well as rural areas surrounding Aurelia. It also operates multiple Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable television services systems in Minnesota; and one IPTV system in Aurelia, Iowa serving 11,635 customers. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, get, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 1.5 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, and 3.1 million TV subscriptions, as well as 2.4 million M2M subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

