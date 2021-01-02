Cube Price Up 1.3% This Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cube Profile

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

