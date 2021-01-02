Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $395,000 in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PC Connection by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PC Connection by 857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PC Connection by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXN opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

