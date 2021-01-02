Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 162.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 723,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RESI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of RESI stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $951.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

