Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 65.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $7,592,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

