Curio (CUR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,727.00

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 22% against the dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $57,727.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

