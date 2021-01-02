Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

CUBI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $574.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

