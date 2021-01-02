CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

