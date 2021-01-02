Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DECK. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Shares of DECK opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.87. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,941 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,484 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,191 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

