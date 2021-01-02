Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DWHHF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $53.06 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.22.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

