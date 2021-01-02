DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.55 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $427,208.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,042,403 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

