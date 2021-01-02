DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.79 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

