Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.33

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

DNFGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

