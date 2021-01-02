Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.50

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.50 and traded as high as $43.42. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 93,413 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 184.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 15.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 241.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

