DREP (DREP) Price Hits $0.0045

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One DREP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and $721,533.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00123326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.00537068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00148282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00288984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047531 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.