Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,847 shares of company stock worth $6,432,265. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit