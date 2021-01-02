Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,847 shares of company stock worth $6,432,265. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

