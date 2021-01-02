Electroneum Hits 1-Day Volume of $408,919.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $48.25 million and $408,919.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,222,815,924 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

