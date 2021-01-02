EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Up 6.7%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) shares shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 529,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 269,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth $1,393,000. Mason Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $3,489,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 78,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,599 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

