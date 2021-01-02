Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its top line has been consistently increasing since 2010, driven by a rise in revenues from its inpatient rehabilitation plus home health and hospice segment. Though the company’s revenues suffered in earlier part of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is improving now. Notably, the company is witnessing a rise in patient admission volumes. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business in a bid to streamline operations. It actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. However, elevated costs due to labor supply shortage can put pressure on margins. Suspension of share buybacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic can affect its bottom line.”

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.