Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the highest is $7.16 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $27.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders have bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

