EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Truist

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE EOG opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

