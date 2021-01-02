Erop Enterprises Llc Sells 215,800 Shares of Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) Stock

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) insider Erop Enterprises Llc sold 215,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $60,424.00.

Shares of Altair International stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Altair International Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.

Altair International Company Profile

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

