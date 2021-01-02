Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,288,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 66,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.