Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVBN. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of EVBN opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.